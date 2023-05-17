News you can trust since 1882
Celebrity chefs on way to Spring Malton Food Lovers Festival

A celebrity chef line-up including Benoit Blin, Chef Pâtissier and Judge on Bake Off: The Professionals and David Atherton, a Great British Bake Off winner, is on its way to the Spring Malton Food Lovers Festival.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 17th May 2023, 13:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 13:27 BST

This year’s festival, on May 27 and 28, is expected to be bigger than ever, bringing recognition to Malton from the local produce and award-winning chefs to the community spirit that gives the town its culinary credentials.

Visitors can expect a fresh line-up of live demonstrations from renowned chefs, more than 100 food stalls, live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment.

Heading up this year’s Main Stage line-up is famous face and Chef Pâtissier, Benoit Blin – as seen as a judge on Bake Off: The Professionals – who will be returning to Malton after wowing the crowds with his reverse chocolate crumble at the 2021 Malton Food Lovers Festival.

Benoit Blin.Benoit Blin.
Benoit will be cooking up a storm on stage with two demonstrations each day.

Also returning by popular demand is 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off, David Atherton, from Whitby, who will be back on the Main Stage, whipping up treats for festival-goers to feast their eyes on.

There will also be an array of producers, chefs and bakers taking to the Main Stage, including Kathryn Bumby from the Yorkshire Pasta Company, who will be bringing Italian flavours to Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Gilly Robinson from Malton’s cookery school, The Cook’s Place will be creating some exciting, seasonal dishes.

David Atherton.David Atherton.
Malton also has the Royal stamp of approval, with Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla basking in the artisan wonders of Malton, on their visit to Talbot Yard in April.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Malton Food Lovers Festival back for its 14th year, and having well-known chefs return year on year is a huge testament to Malton’s status as Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

"Last year, we saw visitors flock to the town in their tens of thousands, and we expect the Spring festival to be just as popular.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival is free to enter, and the fun begins at 9am on the Saturday and 10am on the Sunday.

Cheers! The Spring Malton Food Lovers Festival is rapidly approaching.Cheers! The Spring Malton Food Lovers Festival is rapidly approaching.
Visit https://www.visitmalton.com/food-festival-yorkshire for more information about the Malton Food Lovers Festivals of 2023.

