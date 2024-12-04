Ceramic artist looking forward to Christmas season in Sandsend studio

Ceramic artist Moya Suckling is preparing for a festive season like no other, celebrating Christmas in her newly-relocated studio at the heart of Sandsend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flourishing Sandsend Ceramics business, known for its handcrafted pottery inspired by local surroundings, has moved into the newly-refurbished retail units at East Row in the village.

Situated within the brand-new Birstly Dale Yard development, Sandsend Ceramics is one of three retail units in the complex, two of which remain available to lease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, owned by the Mulgrave Estate, has already attracted significant interest.

Moya Suckling.

Moya, who began her business as a hobby while working as a theatre nurse, said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating Christmas in my new space.

"I have a wonderful collection of hand-made ceramic tree ornaments, along with a selection of unique gifts including Sandsend t-shirts, hoodies, and hats for all ages.

"I’ll be open most weekdays and weekends in December, with daily updates on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously leased one of the East Row units before their refurbishment, Moya knows the area well.

Inside Sandsend Ceramics, at East Row.

She added: “The location is ideal, with plenty of parking nearby and an array of cafes and shops within walking distance.

"Plus, my new unit is spacious, practical, and wonderfully warm, perfect for my studio this time of year.”

Sandsend Ceramics is known for its hand-made stoneware, influenced by the beauty of the coastline and the moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to her ceramics, Moya stocks a curated selection of gifts and clothing, all inspired by her life in the village.

The Birstly Dale Yard development was once used as stabling for horses who hauled timber from the adjacent Mulgrave Estate Woods.

Julie Brickley, Property Lettings Manager for the Mulgrave Estate, said: “The new development has already brought exciting changes to East Row.

"With the additional car park, these units provide an excellent opportunity for local businesses, and we’re thrilled to see Moya’s creative work thrive in this vibrant setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two remaining units are perfect for retail use, a studio, or a gallery, and we’re seeing strong interest.”

Another of the estate’s nearby retail units has recently been leased by Berties of Bay, a premier heritage clothing brand.

Contact Julie Brickley at [email protected] for more information.

Follow Moya on Instagram at @sandsendceramics.