Chance encounter inspires tapestry commission for Scarborough train depot

The tapestry handover at Scarborough Train Depot

A chance encounter between a TransPennine Express (TPE) driver and artist has led to the creation of a unique tapestry now displayed the train operator’s Scarborough depot.

Gavin Sharp had just completed a service from York to Scarborough when he struck up a conversation with artist Catherine, a customer from St Helens.

During their conversation, Catherine shared her passion for creating railway-themed tapestries.

One of her most celebrated pieces is a panoramic tapestry of Bescot Depot, which has garnered widespread recognition.

Catherine, who has been creating railway-themed tapestries for over 25 years, has produced numerous works for train depots and heritage railways across the UK.

Gavin Sharp, driver for TPE said “I was immediately intrigued by Catherine’s work. She showed me her portfolio, and I could see the incredible detail and care she puts into each piece. I knew Scarborough Depot would be the perfect place for one of her tapestries.”

He commissioned a design featuring a Class 68 locomotive and seagulls flying over the scenic backdrop of Scarborough.

Over the next few weeks, Catherine kept Gavin updated on the progress of the tapestry, sending him photos of the work as it developed.

To support Catherine’s efforts, Gavin rallied his colleagues at Scarborough depot, raising £144 for the tapestry to show their appreciation for Catherine’s dedication to the artwork.

A visit was arranged for Catherine to hand over the completed tapestry, and she was given a first-class ticket for the journey to and from Scarborough.

Upon her arrival, Gavin gave her a personal tour of the depot, and Catherine brought a homemade chocolate cake for the team as a gesture of thanks.

Artist Catherine said, “It took me six weeks to complete the tapestry, but I loved every moment of it.

“Being able to contribute something to Scarborough Depot is very special to me, and I’m so glad to see it displayed for everyone to enjoy.”