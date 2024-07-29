Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be a change of programme for the second of this year’s lunchtime concert series at St John’s Church in Whitby’s Brunswick Street.

The Colebrooke Academy is unable to do the planned event at St John’s, which would have seen Whitby’s talented youth presenting a variety show.

However, the show must go on, and organisers are thrilled to announce that a selection of local musicians and dancers, headed by Eileen Till, will be putting on a variety event, including the Glaisdale Cloggers, String Lizard and a Music Hall group.

Organisers said: “We imagine this will be the first time the lovely acoustic of St John’s will have rung to the rhythm of clogging feet!”