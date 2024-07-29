Change of programme for second in Whitby lunchtime concert series
The Colebrooke Academy is unable to do the planned event at St John’s, which would have seen Whitby’s talented youth presenting a variety show.
However, the show must go on, and organisers are thrilled to announce that a selection of local musicians and dancers, headed by Eileen Till, will be putting on a variety event, including the Glaisdale Cloggers, String Lizard and a Music Hall group.
Organisers said: “We imagine this will be the first time the lovely acoustic of St John’s will have rung to the rhythm of clogging feet!”
The concert on Friday August 9 starts at 11.45am and entry to the venue is free, with a retiring collection, which this year will go towards renewal of the lighting in the town centre church.
