Chart-topping singer James Arthur announces headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

James Arthur is bringing his chart-topping hits and signature sound back to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

The multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter – behind global anthems Say You Won’t Let Go and Impossible – last performed at the iconic Yorkshire coast venue in 2018.

Fans can expect another unforgettable night featuring both classic hits and exciting new material when he returns on Friday July 3.

Tickets go on general sale scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am on Friday October 24.

James Arthur burst onto the music scene in 2012 as the winner of ITV’s The X Factor and has since cemented his status as one of the UK’s most successful male solo artists.

The Middlesbrough-born singer-songwriter has amassed more than 15 billion streams worldwide, sold out arenas, and earned the prestigious 2023 BRIT Billion Award for surpassing one billion UK streams.

James has recently unveiled a completely new side of himself following a personal journey of growth and self-acceptance, inspiring some of his most heartfelt music to date on his Top 3 album, Pisces, released earlier this year.

Following 2024’s chart-topping Bitter Sweet Love and a sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, Pisces is a deeply personal album exploring human connection, shaped by James’ experiences as a father, partner, and friend.

Drawing on pop, rock, Americana, and indie influences, standout tracks like Friends – a moving tribute to the late Matthew Perry – reveal James at his most vulnerable and authentic.

James Arthur joins Billy Ocean, Pete Tong, David Gray and American vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.

Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “James was such a popular headliner at Scarborough OAT in 2018 we just had to bring him back.

“His career has seen him excel in many genres and his fans absolutely adore him.

“His live shows are always unforgettable, packed with emotion, passion, incredible music, and that unmistakable voice that has captured fans worldwide.

"This will be another great night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more information about the 2026 series.