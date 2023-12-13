Award-winning Jewellers Academy in Bridlington are offering the chance to spend an evening learning how to make jewellery as part of a special Christmas competition.

The Jewellers Academy in Bridlington is offering two prizes worth a total of £200 in their Christmas competition. Photo: Derek Boyd

The classes on offer are worth £99 each, and two individual gift vouchers are up for grabs this December.

The class will allow anyone, with no prior knowledge of jewellery making, a chance to try their hand at silversmithing and leave with a piece of very personal, silver jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of festive nutcrackers have been strategically placed in the front window display of The Workshop Jewellers, Prospect Street, Bridlington.

Competitors must find all of the nutcrackers located in the shop window, located on Prospect Street. Photo: Derek Boyd.

To enter the Christmas competition, participants must count the number of nutcrackers found in the front window and fill in the competition form, available from a member of staff.

Please note: only one entry per person is permitted and the closing date is December 24, at 1pm.

Derek Boyd, founder of The Academy, said: ‘We have decided to deliver a number of jewellery classes as a one off, which is an amazing opportunity for a member of the public to try making some silver jewellery under instruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our instructors have designed a selection of unique pieces of jewellery of different levels of complexity and will advise, train, help and encourage each trainee to complete the selected project within the three hour evening slot so they exit the centre with a personally made piece of silver jewellery.

“Whether a present for a loved one or simply treating oneself, the experience will not be forgotten.’

Sessions will take place from 6pm until 9pm on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, beginning January 17, 2024