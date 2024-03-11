Clock given to RNLI hero will go on display at Bridlington Harbour Heritage Museum from Easter
It will be handed over on loan by Ann-Marie Wastling, a great great granddaughter of Coxswain Purvis, to Alan Ball, a member of the museum staff.
Richard (Dick) Purvis retired from service with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in October 1913 after serving 25 years as coxswain of both the Barmston Lifeboat and later the Bridlington Lifeboat.
A total of £14.12s. 9d was raised originally through local public subscriptions to cover its cost. The clock was presented to Richard by Colonel Y G Lloyd-Greame JP, president of the Bridlington RNLI Branch, along with a purse of money on October 16, 1913 at the Victoria Sailor's and Working Men's Club.
Richard Purvis was involved in many gallant lifeboat rescues during his time as coxswain, both at Barmston and Bridlington, but it was a rescue successfully carried out in a fishing coble that earned him awards.
The Silver Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Richard by the RNLI for his part in the rescue of the Master and six crew from the schooner Victoria on November 19 1893.
Originally a bronze timepiece, the clock was in a glass case with a suitably inscribed plaque but over the years the case was broken and the clock chromed to protect it.
After passing through various members of the family, and indeed virtually travelling the length and breadth of Britain, it settled on the south coast.
A spokesman said: "This beautiful clock and the story in memory of this brave lifeboatman will be available for local people and visitors to see when the Harbour Heritage Museum opens its doors for the start of the season at Easter.
"As it is the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, it is appropriate the clock will go on display during this special commemorative year.
"The museum is run by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society and staffed by volunteers. Anyone interested in helping in the museum can email [email protected] or 07947 363295 for further details.”