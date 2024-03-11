Clock given to RNLI hero will go on display at Bridlington Harbour Heritage Museum from Easter

This handsome clock was presented to Former Bridlington Lifeboat Coxswain Richard Purvis in 1913.

It will be handed over on loan by Ann-Marie Wastling, a great great granddaughter of Coxswain Purvis, to Alan Ball, a member of the museum staff.

Richard (Dick) Purvis retired from service with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in October 1913 after serving 25 years as coxswain of both the Barmston Lifeboat and later the Bridlington Lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £14.12s. 9d was raised originally through local public subscriptions to cover its cost. The clock was presented to Richard by Colonel Y G Lloyd-Greame JP, president of the Bridlington RNLI Branch, along with a purse of money on October 16, 1913 at the Victoria Sailor's and Working Men's Club.

Richard Purvis was involved in many gallant lifeboat rescues during his time as coxswain, both at Barmston and Bridlington, but it was a rescue successfully carried out in a fishing coble that earned him awards.

The Silver Medal for Gallantry was awarded to Richard by the RNLI for his part in the rescue of the Master and six crew from the schooner Victoria on November 19 1893.

Originally a bronze timepiece, the clock was in a glass case with a suitably inscribed plaque but over the years the case was broken and the clock chromed to protect it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After passing through various members of the family, and indeed virtually travelling the length and breadth of Britain, it settled on the south coast.

A spokesman said: "This beautiful clock and the story in memory of this brave lifeboatman will be available for local people and visitors to see when the Harbour Heritage Museum opens its doors for the start of the season at Easter.

"As it is the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, it is appropriate the clock will go on display during this special commemorative year.