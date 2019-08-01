Coachbuilder Plaxton to host its first coach rally at Scarborough factory

Coachbuilder Plaxton will host its very own coach rally at its Scarborough factory on Thursday August 8, an event that is set to be attended by hundreds.

The event, primarily for industry visitors, will be held in celebration of the company’s heritage and will showcase Plaxton’s historic and current product line-up.

Entrants of the rally must be Plaxton coaches; 46 have already entered, which will be judged on four key criteria: vehicle exterior, vehicle interior, engine/chassis and overall presentation.

Doors open at 10am and the judging will take place between 11am and 3pm, followed by a cavalcade along Marine Drive. Prizes will be awarded during an invite-only dinner event at the Spa that night.

In addition to the rally entrants’ display, there will be a showcase of both Plaxton coaches and Alexander Dennis buses.

The event will also raise money for the RNLI and its Scarborough lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton, and also Saint Catherine’s.

Richard Matthews, Retail Sales Director Bus & Coach, said: “We’ve been keen to put on an event like this for years and are delighted it’s now coming into fruition.

“We’re extremely proud of our British-built products and our flexible product offering and this rally is the perfect way to celebrate that.”