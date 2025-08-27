Coast to Coast walk closed from Grosmont to Hawsker, due to spread of fire around Fylingdales Moor

The Coast to Coast walk has been closed temporarily from Grosmont to Hawsker, due to the spread of the moorland wildfire in and around Fylingdales Moor.

People are being asked by North Yorkshire Moors National Park to avoid walking or cycling in the vicinity of the affected area.

Coast to Coast walkers are being advised to pick up the Esk Valley Walk at Grosmont, following the leaping salmon waymarkers to Whitby.

Smoke from the moors fire as seen from Hawsker. picture: Duncan Atkins

At Whitby, you should follow the Cleveland Way to Robin Hood's Bay - please note that smoke may be affecting this section.

Details of the route closure can be seen on the map pictured here.

Many road closures are in force, and we would ask that walkers and riders adhere to these closures too – visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadclosures for more.

The situation is changing quickly, visit www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/ if you intend to walk or cycle anywhere in the east of the North York Moors.

Residents in Whitby and Scarborough have become concerned after the intense smoke has been blown towards the Yorkshire coast.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service have said people will be contacted if there is a need for evacuation.

“If you live in areas near to the fire you might want to consider preparing a grab bag in case you need to leave at short notice,” they added.