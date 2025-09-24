Communities pledge as fire on North York Moors moves to major recovery phase

Communities have been assured they will be supported through a major recovery effort following the largest ever moorland fire in North Yorkshire.

The blaze which started in the Langdale and Fylingdales Moor area on August 11 has now moved into the recovery stage after it was officially downgraded from a major incident by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

While the fire has been contained, people are being asked to avoid the affected area and various public rights of way remain closed.

At its height, the blaze covered nearly 20 square kilometres – prompting an emergency response led by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and including a broad range of partner organisations including North Yorkshire Council, military departments, North Yorkshire Police, Forestry England, the North York Moors National Park Authority and Yorkshire Water.

They were supported by committed farmers, landowners, gamekeepers, contractors and members of the public, who each showed incredible dedication to help tackle the fire and support the effort to get the blaze under control and protect people and property.

As the incident now enters the next stage, the York and North Yorkshire Resilience Forum has vowed to continue supporting the communities affected, with attentions turning to the long-term recovery of the Fylingdales Moor area.

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith, said: “The wildfire that started at Langdale Forest has been an unprecedented event for our fire and rescue service, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who has played a role in the response.

“This includes our dedicated firefighters, teams within the control rooms, primary employers who have released on-call firefighters, local farmers, gamekeepers, landowners, crews who came from across the country to support our teams, and the communities who have come together during this challenging time, showing a great deal of resilience and patience in the face of this incident.

With the blaze now having entered the recovery phase, firefighters and emergency service partners, Local Resilience Forum organisations, council staff, local farmers, gamekeepers, landowners, volunteers and the public have been praised for their role in helping to tackle the fire and manage its impacts.

“I am pleased that the Local Resilience Forum, led by North Yorkshire Council, has already begun the transition into the recovery phase.

"Fire investigators are now undertaking their work to understand the cause, and our partners have started the journey towards rebuilding and restoration.

“Together, we will continue working closely with landowners, farmers, businesses, and affected communities to fully understand the impact the wildfire has had on Fylingdales Moor and surrounding communities to support a long term economic and environmental recovery which builds resilience and allows a return to normality.”

North Yorkshire Council’s chairman, Cllr George Jabbour, said: “This has been the largest and most destructive moorland fire that we have seen here in North Yorkshire, and its impact is devastating on many levels.

“However, the many heart-warming stories that we witnessed as communities pulled together in times of adversity shone a bright light throughout, and I believe this incident has showcased the incredible togetherness and resilient spirit that our county is known for.”

While the fire has been officially downgraded, the situation remains ongoing with some flare-ups occurring from peat burning underground.

Smoke is likely to continue in the area for the next few weeks, so caution is still advised.

The leader of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr Carl Les, added: “This may no longer be classed as a major incident, but our work is certainly not done – and we are committed to continuing to support the communities affected by the blaze.

“This will not be a quick recovery as the full impact of the fire is realised, and everyone comes to terms with the events of the last five weeks.

“However, we will be there alongside our partners to support all those affected – and ensure the positive momentum gathered as a result of everyone’s hard work, dedication and professionalism since the fire started is maintained.”

Some paths in the North York Moors including public rights of way are closed for safety reasons.

You can find out more by visiting the North York Moors National Park’s website at https://www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/.

Some minor roads that lead directly into the moors are also closed.

Check www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadclosures.

York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub are also measuring the impact of the Langdale and Fylingdales wildfire on the local economy.

Businesses are encouraged to share whether the fire has affected their business or not by completing a survey at https://ynygrowthhub.com/impact-assessment/.