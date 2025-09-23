Langdale Moor fire: major incident status 'de-escalated' - but public still urged to avoid area

Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Dyson has today (Sep 23) issued an update on the Langdale/Fylingdales Moor Fire which first started on August 11.

The fire has now been successfully contained for more than three weeks and as of today, the major incident status has officially been de-escalated.

He said: “While the fire is no longer classified as a major incident, it remains an active situation and fire crews will continue to monitor the area daily.

“There is still deep-seated heat within the peat and we continue to urge the public to avoid the affected area and to immediately call 999 and request the fire service if they notice any flare-ups.

The Whitby Moorland Fires...the smouldering land. photo: Richard Ponter

“The risk of unexploded ordnance remains live and people should continue to follow the guidance around the right of access restrictions and cycle and walking route diversions which can be found on the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum section of the North Yorkshire Council website Langdale and Fylingdales area wildfire tab.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently ongoing and the fire service will report on that in due course.

“We again want to thank everyone who has supported us during this incident including farmers, contractors, game keepers, partner agencies, other fire and rescue services and local communities and businesses,” said Mr Dyson.

The North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum Recovery Group is leading and coordinating the long-term recovery efforts following the incident.