Community invited to support Scarborough Lifeboat Station at annual Flag Day

The annual Flag Day will take place on June 14

Scarborough Lifeboat Station is inviting residents and visitors to come and show their support at its annual Flag Day on Saturday June 14.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event raises essential funds for the RNLI and offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the lifesaving work carried out along the Yorkshire coast.

For a suggested donation of £2 per person, attendees can take a guided tour of the lifeboat station — including exclusive access to the wheelhouse of the Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as tours, there’ll also be stalls, tombola’s, and refreshments available in the crew room throughout the day.

Families can also look forward to a special visit from RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, certain to be a highlight for younger visitors.

Adam Sheader, ILB D-Class Helm said: “We’d love to see the community come out and help make this year’s Flag Day our best yet.”

The RNLI operates entirely on charitable donations, with every penny raised going toward training, equipment, and keeping crews rescue-ready year-round.