Community invited to support Scarborough Lifeboat Station at annual Flag Day
The popular event raises essential funds for the RNLI and offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the lifesaving work carried out along the Yorkshire coast.
For a suggested donation of £2 per person, attendees can take a guided tour of the lifeboat station — including exclusive access to the wheelhouse of the Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat.
As well as tours, there’ll also be stalls, tombola’s, and refreshments available in the crew room throughout the day.
Families can also look forward to a special visit from RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, certain to be a highlight for younger visitors.
Adam Sheader, ILB D-Class Helm said: “We’d love to see the community come out and help make this year’s Flag Day our best yet.”
The RNLI operates entirely on charitable donations, with every penny raised going toward training, equipment, and keeping crews rescue-ready year-round.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.