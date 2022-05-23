Following an interview on top BBC Radio 2 show Steve Wright in the Afternoon, fans flocked to download the new album, a tribute to Alistair’s old friend and mentor Robin Gibb who passed away 10 years ago this week.

The Radio 2 DJ praised the new album, a celebration of Robin’s hits and said new song, Forever Today, co-written with Robin was “very moving”.

The album peaked at No.5 alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Little Mix and was only prevented from going higher by Eurovision’s Sam Ryder.

With Twitter buzzing following the interview, another Radio 2 favourite Jeremy Vine got on board praising the song saying it was "beautiful”.

Fans from around the world took to social media to praise the album and the newly uncovered song, while Ken Graydon, Robin’s manager, also left a heartfelt message saying “Congratulations Alistair, Robin would have been very proud of you”.

Alistair, who was runner-up on the talent show, was championed throughout by Robin, regularly praising his voice and delivery.

Upon conclusion of the competition he invited Alistair to duet with him on a re-recording of BeeGees song My Lover’s Prayer.

Alistair went on the road with Robin performing the song alongside him on the Magnet Tour of Germany in 2005.

In a busy week of interviews, Alistair said he was thrilled to see Robin’s name back in the charts.