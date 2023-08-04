Cooplands Bakery have been awarded a highly prized 2-star Great Taste Award for their Large Traditional Pork Pie.

Great Taste is the world’s largest food and drink accreditation scheme based entirely on taste.

The award marks a celebration for Cooplands, who strive to offer great quality and handmade products for all customers. The judges at Great Taste were wowed by the pork pie and described it as “a very impressive, handsome pie” the judges couldn’t resist it, “the pastry is beautifully cooked, and is flavoursome, firm yet crumbly. The meat is juicy, moist, succulent and melts in the mouth”.

The team of judges said, “It ticked all the boxes for us.”

Cooplands Bakery started life as a pork pie butcher, and they continue to make these pies by hand with a traditional recipe that has been unchanged for over 20 years.

John Ruddock, Bakery Manager at Cooplands Bakery said “We are thrilled to have received a 2-star Great Taste Award for our traditional pork pie.

The Great Taste Award is an acknowledgement to our talented team of bakers who have been hand crafting our pies for 2 decades.

"We are proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge to such a fantastic product.”