Cooplands issues update on Scarborough cafe following announcement earlier in the year about store closures

Cooplands has issued an update after an announcement was made earlier in the year regarding store closures
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

Earlier this year, Cooplands confirmed it would be closing Scarborough’s Orchard Cafe, located above the Heron shop on St Thomas Street.

The shop closed for good on Friday, March 31 and in June it was announced that the cafe would reopen after a surprise takeover.

In the last week, news has been circulating across national news sites about further Cooplands store closures.

In response, a Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, in March 2023 we decided to make some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long term and sustainable growth.

“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy and plans to grow the business.”

In February, The Scarborough News understood that staff were told that Cooplands plans to close the Hull bakery, along with another 41 shops and all cafes.

It is thought that staff were also told that the shops and cafes would close at the end of June and the mobile food trucks currently based in Hull would in future be based in Scarborough.

Staff were deployed elsewhere within the Cooplands company, with jobs initially being offered internally.

The closest Cooplands stores in Scarborough are located on 1 Queen Street, 103 Westborough and 26 North Marine Road.

Last year, Cooplands’ The Secret Garden Cafe on Westborough closed, before being turned into a Eats & Seats shop.Staff were retained within the business.

