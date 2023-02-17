The Scarborough News understands that staff were told yesterday (Thursday February 16) that Cooplands plan to close their Hull bakery, along with another 41 shops and all cafes.

It’s thought that staff were also told that the shops and cafes would close at the end of June and the mobile food trucks currently based in Hull would in future be based in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scarborough News understands as part of these proposed closures, the Orchard Cafe, located above Heron on St. Thomas Street, will close but the eight shops in the town centre and surrounding area will stay open.

Cooplands' The Secret Garden Cafe closed last year.

Staff will be deployed elsewhere within the Cooplands company, with jobs initially being offered internally.

A Cooplands spokesperson said: “Following an in-depth review of the business, we have proposed some changes to both our retail and bakery operations, to help better position the business for the long-term and sustainable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been done to ensure that our store estate and broader business are fully aligned with our ‘modern bakery food-to-go retailer’ strategy.

“As a result, we have entered into a consultation process with a number of colleagues. We appreciate that this may be unsettling for colleagues and our priority is to support them fully throughout this process.”

Last year, Cooplands’ The Secret Garden Cafe on Westborough closed, before being turned into a Eats & Seats shop.

Staff were retained within the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad