Council confirm date to knock down fire damaged hotel in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Council has appointed a contractor to start demolishing the Marine Residence Hotel on Belmont Road in Scarborough on Monday, October 30, with work scheduled to be completed by Christmas.
Following the demolition of the building and the site being made safe, Belmont Road and lower Ramshill Road (between Belmont Road and Valley Road) will reopen.
In the early hours of Sunday, July 16, a fire broke out inside the privately-owned vacant property, leading to the building being deemed unsafe by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Given the proximity of the building to the road, and the structural damage it had suffered, the council was keen to ensure the public were kept safe and action should be taken as soon as possible.
Due to a lack of dialogue from the property freeholder, the council applied to Scarborough Magistrates Court to grant an order under Section 77 of the Building Act, which required the freeholder to start demolishing the building by no later than December 5 and to be completed by April 16 next year.
However, following further damage caused during Storm Babet and the lack of action from the freeholder, the council will be using its powers to demolish the building.
