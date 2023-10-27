The demolition of a former hotel in Scarborough which suffered major fire and storm damage is set begin.

North Yorkshire Council has appointed a contractor to start demolishing the Marine Residence Hotel on Belmont Road in Scarborough on Monday, October 30, with work scheduled to be completed by Christmas.

Following the demolition of the building and the site being made safe, Belmont Road and lower Ramshill Road (between Belmont Road and Valley Road) will reopen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours of Sunday, July 16, a fire broke out inside the privately-owned vacant property, leading to the building being deemed unsafe by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Given the proximity of the building to the road, and the structural damage it had suffered, the council was keen to ensure the public were kept safe and action should be taken as soon as possible.

Due to a lack of dialogue from the property freeholder, the council applied to Scarborough Magistrates Court to grant an order under Section 77 of the Building Act, which required the freeholder to start demolishing the building by no later than December 5 and to be completed by April 16 next year.

However, following further damage caused during Storm Babet and the lack of action from the freeholder, the council will be using its powers to demolish the building.