Countdown on to Scarborough Armed Forces Day - in same year as VE Day 80th anniversary

Scarborough’s spectacular Armed Forces Day will have an added poignancy this summer as it is staged during the year that the nation commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day, North Yorkshire’s chief executive has said.

The event is hosted by North Yorkshire Council as part of the authority’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

While Armed Forces Day takes place on June 28, the actual anniversary of Victory in Europe Day – which saw the Allies accept Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War Two – will be marked a month earlier on May 8.

However, this year’s Armed Forces Day will have an added resonance, especially as the county is home to so many members of the services.

North Yorkshire has more than 12,000 people who work for the Ministry of Defence and 3,000 children from service families in schools.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “It is a privilege to host Armed Forces Day in Scarborough, especially during the year that the nation marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“As well as providing spectacular entertainment for all those gathered, it also presents an opportunity for us to reflect on the incredible sacrifices made by men and women to secure the freedoms we can often take for granted.

“It is fitting that we pay tribute to them in this way.”

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Scarborough’s South Bay in June.

The free event will see the skies above graced by a variety of thrilling aerobatic displays – the highlight will be an appearance by the Red Devils parachute display team.

An elite unit of the Parachute Regiment, the Red Devils showcase the immense capabilities of the Army’s paratroopers to audiences across the world, performing more than 350 tandem skydives and 60 parachute displays every year.

Further attractions will be announced in coming weeks, plus there will also be colourful parades, land-based displays, musical performances and family activities.

Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day will be sponsored by the Skipton Building Society.

The society’s chief executive, Stuart Haire, said: “As proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant, we recognise the invaluable contribution made to our country by service personnel, veterans and their families.

“Since 1853, Skipton Building Society has been committed to looking after the people and communities we serve, and Scarborough remains an important part of our network."

Visit the website at Armed Forces Day Scarborough 2025 for more.