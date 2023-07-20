It is 20 years since Polly and Chris Myers first opened their garden to the public in 2003 and this year they hope to smash the £40,000 milestone of money raised.

The charities supported by the NGS scheme include Macmillan Cancer Relief and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

The early heatwave and subsequent downpours have helped their garden look spectacular for visitors, who can come and visit on Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6, from 10am to 4pm.

Chris and Polly Myers are opening their beautiful garden to the public to raise funds for charity

The NGS ‘Yellow Book’ describes their garden as: “A truly hidden, private and secret garden with exuberant, packed, vibrant borders.”

Visitors have left many comments in their visitors’ book, one comment said “A truly lovely garden” and another said “The garden is inspirational, a veritable oasis”.

The garden includes: a wide variety of flowers, water features, mini hosta walk, Japanese inspired garden, art studio and summerhouse.

St Michael's Church will be offering tea, coffee, homemade cake and a savoury menu for visitors to stay and have a bite to eat while they admire the garden.

The couple last opened their garden in 2023, and this year are hoping to break their £40,000 record.

As well as this, Mr and Mrs Myers will be selling their home made soaps, cakes, jams, plants alongside a bric-a-brac stall.

Access is through the house and is not suitable for wheelchair users, but is accessible for pushchairs and small prams. Entrance is £4.50 for adults, children are free. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The address is Mansion Cottage, 8, Gillus Lane, Bempton, YO15 1HW.