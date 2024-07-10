Dalby Forest-based astronomy business Astro Dog to hold first photography exhibition in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Astro Dog’s first ever photography exhibition, Celestial Adventures, takes place this week in Scarborough.

Located at The Shakespeare Gallery – previously known as The Shakespeare pub – the exhibition will be taking place from Thursday July 11 to Sunday July 14.

Astro Dog will be displaying some of their favourite images that they have captured on their celestial adventures across Scarborough, Dalby Forest - Forestry England, North York Moors National Park and beyond – including some images that no-one has seen before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole Carr, who runs the Astro Dog stargazing business at Dalby Forest with her partner Simon Scott, said: “As many of you know, we have a great passion for night photography, astrophotography and of course the beautiful Northern Lights.

Stunning images of the Northern Lights captured by Astro Dog from Dalby Forest.

"While we have always loved the night sky, night photography and aurora chasing is where our celestial adventures really began.

"It was around ten years ago now that we captured our first photographs of meteors and the Northern lights and we’ve been hooked ever since.”

They were recently invited to take part in Scarborough ART festival (part of The Scarborough Fair) celebrating local creatives at a variety of venues across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shakespeare Gallery in Scarborough.

"We were thrilled to have been given the chance to take part and couldn’t turn down this amazing opportunity,” she said.

“We have been very busy over the past few months preparing for these exhibitions, finalising the processing, printing and framing of our work.

"We are over the Moon to be exhibiting our photography work for the first time, and can’t wait to see our work printed for the first time and let everyone be able to view our work in physical format for the first time too.

"We look forward to hopefully seeing lots of you there.”

“As always, your support means the world to us.”

The exhibition runs from 11am to 5.30pm each day.

Prints of all of their photography will be available for purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a little space-themed gift shop which will include a variety of goodies as well as Astro Dog merchandise.

And another exhibition is coming up later this month at The Electric Angel Gallery, next door to The Rotunda Museum overlooking South Bay, with dates and times to be announced soon.