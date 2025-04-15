Danby Castle now stands partly in ruins. Three of the four towers still exist in some form, the two northern towers as ruins, the south-eastern as part of the modern farmhouse. The south wing also survives intact. Photo: andrewjukesphotography.

Danby Castle and Egton Manor were among the North Yorkshire winners in this year’s Hitched Wedding Awards, which highlight the highest rated and reviewed wedding vendors across the UK.

Almost 27,000 wedding businesses took part in the awards this year, where the opinions of the couples who used the various Hitched platforms to plan their weddings in 2024 were assessed and compiled.

Two venues in the Whitby area – Danby Castle Barn and Egton Manor – were among the 14 wedding venue winners from North Yorkshire.

This what Hitched said.

Danby Castle was constructed in the 14th century by the Latimer family. Photo: andrewjukesphotography

Danby Castle Barn

Set in the breathtaking North York Moors, this 14th Century Castle Barn awaits, set among beautiful countryside with outstanding views offering an unrivalled setting for exchanging vows.

Danby Castle now stands partly in ruins, making for spectacular wedding photography, whatever the weather.

The South range of the Castle was converted into a manorial Courthouse with the former private chamber being divided into a Court Room which is now used as a wedding ceremony room. Photo: andrewjukesphotography

Egton Manor

Nestled on 6,000 acres in the wild and dramatic North York Moors National Park, this estate provides a breathtaking and secluded setting for celebrations.

Originally constructed in 1869, it has even been featured in the BBC documentary A Wild Year, which showcases the venue's majestic beauty.

Hitched said that the biggest chunk of wedding budget spend in 2024 went toward the venue, according to the latest National Wedding Survey, with couples spending an average of £8,800 on their chosen location, up from £7,600 following the pandemic.

Egton Manor is located six miles from Whitby. Photo: Will Haigh

Wedding venues received the most awards, with 367 venues taking a Wedding Award win across the UK.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk, said: “The Hitched Wedding Awards are a true celebration of excellence in the wedding industry, shining a spotlight on the vendors who make dream weddings a reality.

“These awards are based entirely on feedback from real couples, which makes them all the more special – winning one is a testament to outstanding service, dedication, and expertise.

"With almost 1,500 winners this year, it's inspiring to see so many incredible businesses recognised for going above and beyond to create unforgettable wedding experiences.”

The National Wedding Survey was based on data from 3,015 couples married in 2024.

Visit https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards for the full list.