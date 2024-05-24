Dancer earns place at prestigious Italia Conti School as Colebrookes celebrate 'week of exciting news'

Chanelle Colebrooke.

It’s been a week of celebrations for the Colebrooke family in Whitby – with a “rare and remarkable” exam result and a call-up for the prestigious Italia Conti drama school.

Co-principal of Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions, Chanelle Colebrooke, earned a “rare and remarkable” score of 96 in her latest professional teaching examination with the National Association of Teachers of Dancing.

In the April exam centre, 25-year-old Chanelle entered the next stage of her professional freestyle journey and was delighted to receive the results which presented her with a mark of 96/100.

Chris and Chanelle’s youngest sister Romi Elizabeth Page has also received exciting news this week that from September she has been accepted into the Italia Conti - one of the leading Performing Arts institutions in the country.

Romi Page.

Co-Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “It’s been a week of celebrating their achievements really.

“Both are not the kind of people to accept compliments but what they have both achieved this week is the result of a lot of years of hard work.”

Colebrooke Productions will take to the stage for Showcase Decade: Part II from August 2 to 4 at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

Earlier in the year, Colebrooke Productions celebrated its 10th anniversary with a black tie ball at Sneaton Castle’s function room.

The ball followed sell-out shows at Whitby Pavilion of their annual Showcase.