Dancer earns place at prestigious Italia Conti School as Colebrookes celebrate 'week of exciting news'
Co-principal of Whitby’s Colebrooke Productions, Chanelle Colebrooke, earned a “rare and remarkable” score of 96 in her latest professional teaching examination with the National Association of Teachers of Dancing.
In the April exam centre, 25-year-old Chanelle entered the next stage of her professional freestyle journey and was delighted to receive the results which presented her with a mark of 96/100.
Chris and Chanelle’s youngest sister Romi Elizabeth Page has also received exciting news this week that from September she has been accepted into the Italia Conti - one of the leading Performing Arts institutions in the country.
Co-Principal Chris Colebrooke said: “It’s been a week of celebrating their achievements really.
“Both are not the kind of people to accept compliments but what they have both achieved this week is the result of a lot of years of hard work.”
Colebrooke Productions will take to the stage for Showcase Decade: Part II from August 2 to 4 at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.
Earlier in the year, Colebrooke Productions celebrated its 10th anniversary with a black tie ball at Sneaton Castle’s function room.
The ball followed sell-out shows at Whitby Pavilion of their annual Showcase.
Josh Harrison, one of the school's longest serving teachers, led the tributes to the school at the ball and in particular thanked Chris for creating a safe space for males to enjoy and excel at dancing as well as females.