David Sixsmith, 64, from Scarborough, was riding along the B1259 Scarborough Road when he was struck by a car between Driffield and Langtoft on Monday November 14. He died in hospital.

The Sixsmith family said: “David was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family, his job and vintage ploughing matches, and enjoyed canal boat holidays and World War Two planes.

“He enjoyed being with his friends and just life in general. He was so kind and generous and would help anyone.”

His niece Molly Sixsmith added on Facebook: “Unfortunately this time it’s our family who’s suffered not just a loss but a husband, father, son, brother, uncle and grandad. David was one of a kind, the most loving man you could ever meet, he’d do anything for anyone. And what makes it 10 times worse is that this could have easily been avoided.

“Rest in peace David, you will be missed for eternity.”