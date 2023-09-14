Dead whale washes up on Yorkshire coast after becoming entangled in lobster fishing tackle
The carcass was photographed by Mark Lines drifting about three miles offshore, with rope used to anchor lobster pots clearly visible around it.
It later beached and was filmed in its final resting position by local photographer Glenn Kilpatrick.
It is believed to be a minke whale, which are commonly seen off the Yorkshire coast.
The sad death comes in the same week as an orca – more often known as a killer whale – was seen off Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, the first record of the species in Yorkshire since 2007.
In September 2020, three minke whales died near Whitby in entanglement incidents attributed to lobster potting. The corpse of one had to be removed from Upgang Beach by plant machinery, while another drifted to Spurn Point before beaching.
Minkes have thrived in Yorkshire in recent years due to the presence of the large fish shoals that they feed on in locations such as Flamborough Head and Filey Bay. Recent measures to prevent over-fishing have helped their revival.