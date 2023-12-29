Death of three men in Glaisdale, near Whitby, prompts church to open for condolences

A church has opened for condolences after three men die in a a serious incident involving a 4x4 vehicle in the River Esk near Glaisdale on the North York Moors.

St Thomas' Church in Glaisdale will be open today, Friday December 29, for anyone that wishes to light a candle and write a message of condolence in memory of the three men who died in an incident in the River Esk yesterday, Thursday December 28.

Emergency services were called at 11.48am yesterday morning and fire, ambulance, partner agencies and police teams were in attendance.

The vehicle was recovered from the river by the fire service just after 3pm.

Sadly, the three men inside have died.

Another man who attempted to help those in the 4x4 was pulled to safety from the river at around 12.10pm. He has been receiving medical treatment.

Following the incident, North ~Yorkshire Police have shared a warning to drivers during the current stormy weather.

Localised conditions across our area are making driving hazardous.

Roads are particularly badly affected around the River Esk, to the north of the county.

The key advice is to consider whether your journey is necessary.

If you are driving, use your headlights, leave extra space to the car in front, and take it slow and steady.