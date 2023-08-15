Sewerby Hall are looking for more volunteers to help with costumed interpretation, children’s activities, and workshops for schools.

The house is located on a stunning cliff top near Bridlington, and the Museum team are looking for volunteers to help with costumed interpretation, children’s activities, and workshops for schools.

Robert Chester, Education officer, said: “Our amazing team of volunteers really bring the place to life – they are the life and soul of the house. But we do need additional enthusiastic volunteers to join the team.”

There are also four volunteer team meetings a year, including a Christmas party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For some volunteers, the role can act as a key part of their retirement. For others who want a career in museums, education, or the heritage sector, volunteering is a great way to gain experience, and it can be a valuable addition to the CV of people looking to return to work.

“Our school workshops have become even more popular this year and it would be great to have more volunteers to support us in delivering an excellent experience for children and young people, some of whom travel quite a distance to visit us.”

“I am really looking forward to welcoming more volunteers to our delightful team, and I would encourage anybody interested to apply.”

Some volunteers use their passion for costume to demonstrate historical clothing to visitors, or to make costumes for display. Others give tours of the house or spend time researching various aspects of the hall’s past.

The volunteers also support the running of school workshops during term time, which cover a range of different topics from Edwardian life to Amy Johnson, prehistory, Anglo Saxons, and seaside holidays in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent exhibition about the history of underwear was designed, researched and co-curated by the volunteers, alongside the Sewerby Hall curator.

There is a flexible approach to how much time each volunteer will spend on site, from regular dressing up days between March and September to school workshops during term time, family events such as Yorkshire Day, and the potential to get involved in a range of other projects.

Enrolled volunteers will also receive a Northern Museums Volunteer Pass to other participating museums across the North of England.

Volunteers must be aged over 18, and will need to supply details of two referees. Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for an application form or hard copies are available at the Welcome Centre.