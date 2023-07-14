A dynamic and powerful live performer, Dermot has become one of the biggest and fastest selling Irish artists ever thanks to his mesmerising music and unforgettable live shows.

The gates will open at 6pm, and the singer will be supported by Nell Mascal.

Kildare-born singer-songwriter Nell is very much one to watch in 2023 and beyond.

Globally acclaimed singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy will headline the stage at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre this evening, Friday, July 14. (Pics: Cuffe and Taylor)

Citing Phoebe Bridgers, Frank Ocean, and Bon Iver to Billie Joel and Paul Simon as influences, she has won rave reviews since releasing her debut single Graduating last summer.

Scarborough Open Air Theatre venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “Dermot Kennedy is one of the most critically acclaimed rising stars in the world today. We are delighted to be able to bring this incredibly talented and globally loved artist here to this wonderful venue. It is going to be an incredible night here on the Yorkshire coast.”

There is lots of excitement building up in Scarborough in anticipation for the gig tonight, from fans and North Yorkshire Police.

On Facebook, police officers shared a post about their policing in the area tonight.

"Are you ready to be Dancing Under Red Skies tonight as Dermot Kennedy provides An Evening I Will Not Forget.

“Dermot won't be in Rome tonight, but he will be playing at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough.

“All My Friends will be on patrol outside of the venue. If you are feeling a little Lost, visit them for some directions, or just to say hi!

“We were hoping for Better Days, but the weather looks shabby. Please check what you are able to take in to the venue, as umbrellas are not allowed. Even if its raining, security Won't Back Down. If they feel Outnumbered, they will call us.

“Burniston Road will be closed by those with the Power, just before the end of the concert to allow people to head Homeward.

“Buses after the event will leave from round The Corner towards the beach.

“We have A Closeness with our music loving community and don't want a Divide.

“Any Love then reduces to Innocence And Sadness and we don't want that. My colleagues enjoy making our bonds Blossom, you may think I'm a Dreamer, “but hey, we only have One Life.

“This might mean Something To Someone but we can't all be Giants.”

The Open Air Theatre is situated on Burniston Road, and there is lots of parking spaces nearby.

There is the Scalby Mills Car Park, which has room for 180 cars and six coaches, and Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive has room along them for 794 cars.

Northstead Upper has space for 556 cars, and Northstead Lower has space for 98 cars.

Victoria Park has room for 36 cars and William Street Coach Park has room for 110 cars and 33 coaches.

The weather for this evening looks set to be a wet one, with rain forecast from 3pm until midnight, so don’t forget your waterproofs.

Last minute tickets can be purchased on the Open Air Theatre website here.

Check back on The Scarborough News website on Monday for pictures from the show.