Derwent Valley Bridge trustee enters 35th Great North Run to raise funds for library

John Fortnum outside Derwent Valley Bridge Library

Derwent Valley Bridge trustee John Fortnum will take part in his 35th Great North Run this Sunday (September 8) in a bid to raise funds for the West Ayton based library.

The library is supporting Mr Fortnum’s efforts by holding a ‘Guess John’s Time’ competition!

It costs just £1 to enter and the winner will receive a delicious homemade hamper with produce from John’s allotment.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fortnum said: “This year marks my 35th Great North Run, and I am thrilled to be celebrating this milestone by raising funds for Derwent Valley Bridge.

“The library is a vital resource for our community, run entirely by dedicated volunteers and trustees.

“However, the challenges of the pandemic and rising utility costs have placed a financial strain on the library.

“To ensure its continued operation, we must raise approximately £10,000 annually to cover running expenses.

“Sponsorship for my participation in the 2024 Great North Run will directly support these crucial costs, keeping the lights on and doors open at Derwent Valley Bridge.”

To sponsor Mr Fortnum, visit his JustGiving page.