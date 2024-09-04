Derwent Valley Bridge trustee enters 35th Great North Run to raise funds for library

By Louise French
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:59 BST
John Fortnum outside Derwent Valley Bridge LibraryJohn Fortnum outside Derwent Valley Bridge Library
John Fortnum outside Derwent Valley Bridge Library
Derwent Valley Bridge trustee John Fortnum will take part in his 35th Great North Run this Sunday (September 8) in a bid to raise funds for the West Ayton based library.

The library is supporting Mr Fortnum’s efforts by holding a ‘Guess John’s Time’ competition!

It costs just £1 to enter and the winner will receive a delicious homemade hamper with produce from John’s allotment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Fortnum said: “This year marks my 35th Great North Run, and I am thrilled to be celebrating this milestone by raising funds for Derwent Valley Bridge.

“The library is a vital resource for our community, run entirely by dedicated volunteers and trustees.

“However, the challenges of the pandemic and rising utility costs have placed a financial strain on the library.

“To ensure its continued operation, we must raise approximately £10,000 annually to cover running expenses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sponsorship for my participation in the 2024 Great North Run will directly support these crucial costs, keeping the lights on and doors open at Derwent Valley Bridge.”

To sponsor Mr Fortnum, visit his JustGiving page.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.