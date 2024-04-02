Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington and Filey were tasked by Humber Coastguard on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 1.30pm to reports of a dog fallen 100 metres from the cliffs.

The coastguard team arrived on scene and established the location the dog had fallen from the cliffs. An edge safety officer was placed on the cliff edge using specialist safety equipment and the RNLI lifeboat from Flamborough was requested to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RNLI lifeboat from Flamborough arrived on scene and confirmed that whilst they were able to get ashore they were unable to get the dog back to the vessel for recovery.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team have reminded owners to keep their dogs on a lead after the tragic incident - Image: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team

A spokesperson for Coastguard Rescue Team said: “A rope rescue technician was lowered down the 100 metre chalk cliffs using a cliff rescue system and managed to access the dog.

“Unfortunately due to the height of fall, there was nothing that could be done to help the dog. The rope rescue technician recovered the dog up the cliff and into the care of the owners.

“This is a very distressing incident for the owners and a reminder to all that dogs should never be let off a lead close to the cliff edge.