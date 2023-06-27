Dog owner says she will 'never walk her off the lead again' after pet falls 45 metres over cliff on the Yorkshire coast

Sandra Costin’s dog Button was being walked off the lead near Thornwick Bay Holiday Park in East Yorkshire on the morning of June 22 when she ran over the edge of the sheer drop.

Humber Coastguard sent a team to the scene, and two technicians then descended 45 metres to the beach below to place Button in an animal rescue bag and carry her back up the cliff face.

Sandra, a former nurse who was visiting Flamborough from the Nottingham area, said: “A big thank you from Button and her family, to the brave men and women who rescued her yesterday. They saved our beautiful girl and brought her back to us; she doesn’t appear to have any major injuries but is shocked and dazed and now resting at home. I was very stupid walking her without the lead on but she loves to run around. I will never forgive myself for putting her and those brave men at risk. I can never thank you enough.”

A Coastguard technician descending the 45-metre cliffs

The Coastguard added: “The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington were tasked along with the Filey team by Humber Coastguard to reports of a dog over the cliff close to the Thornwick Bay Holiday Park.

"The Coastguard team arrived on scene and deployed spotters to get a visual on the dog, once located it was decided that a technical cliff rescue set-up would be the best method of extracting the dog from the beach. Two technicians descended the 45-metre cliff and were met by a very friendly dog.

“The dog was placed in an animal rescue bag and taken back up the cliff into the care of its owners and to the vets.

"This is an important reminder that when walking dogs on clifftop paths ensure they are kept on a lead, should anything happen never put yourself in danger, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Button was shocked but unhurt