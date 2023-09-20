News you can trust since 1882
An appeal has been made to find two elderly people after a dog was kicked in the face while being walked at Sewerby Park.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST
An appeal has been launched to find the two people involved in an incident where a dog was kicked in the face at Sewerby Park.An appeal has been launched to find the two people involved in an incident where a dog was kicked in the face at Sewerby Park.
On Sunday, September 17, Kay Harrison, who is a volunteer at the Bridlington, Driffield and District branch of the RSPCA, was taking her two dogs for a stroll when a man stuck his foot out and kicked her pet Pippa on the side of the head.

When Kay confronted the man, and the woman with him, they started shouting at Kay and her husband – saying they hated dogs and that Kay should have ‘kept the dog away from him’.

Photos of Bridlington's fantastic dogs, sent in by readers
Kay said: “We were both so shocked. Both our dogs were on leads and were walking at our sides.

"I think they would have just carried on walking if I hadn't said ‘You've just kicked my dog on her head’.

"We both remonstrated with him and they started shouting about how much they hated dogs and that they were ‘disgusting, filthy creatures’.

"I told him we were going to the office to report him. We actually went to the nearest pay booth where the man took some details and my description of the people.

"He said he would contact security to go and have a look.

“The man was very tall, over six feet, very thin, and wore shorts and a royal blue top. He had thick grey hair and I would age the couple in their early 70s.

"The woman was shorter with grey, wavy hair and had a walking stick.

"I am asking anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident or who knows these people to contact the police with the information. The crime reference number is 308 18.09.2023. Any information would be really appreciated.”

