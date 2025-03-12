Donation presented to Scarborough Talking News

A sum of £1,033 was presented to the chairwoman of Scarborough Talking News for the blind and visually impaired by representatives of Scarborough 41 Club.

A sum of £1,033 was presented to the chairwoman of Scarborough Talking News for the blind and visually impaired by representatives of Scarborough 41 Club.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation was the proceeds from 41 Club’s charity night, held in December, at the rugby club.

The amount raised was split between the talking news and Sparks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Grunwell’s son Dominic is the chairman of 41 Club and his wife Nicky works for Sparks.

The 41 club chairman selects his chosen charities to support throughout his chairmanship year.

The talking news is a completely volunteer-run organisation which provides weekly recorded local news to blind and visually-impaired listeners, and they also record a bi-monthly magazine.