Grosmont - Image: Google Maps

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has come to the aid of a delivery driver who became stuck in a fast flowing river at Grosmont.

The incident occurred a 10.12am on Thursday (July 11).

A delivery van had gotten stuck in fast flowing river in flood, in approximately 3 feet of water.

The male driver, a man in his late thirties, was trapped within vehicle.

Fire crews set up upstream spotters and downstream inflation and brought the man to safety using swift water rescue equipment.