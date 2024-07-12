Driver rescued from fast-flowing river at Grosmont, near Whitby
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has come to the aid of a delivery driver who became stuck in a fast flowing river at Grosmont.
The incident occurred a 10.12am on Thursday (July 11).
A delivery van had gotten stuck in fast flowing river in flood, in approximately 3 feet of water.
The male driver, a man in his late thirties, was trapped within vehicle.
Fire crews set up upstream spotters and downstream inflation and brought the man to safety using swift water rescue equipment.
