Duo ready to get Whitby's St John's Church lunchtime concert season under way
Jenny Hill (soprano) and Michael Ash (resident organist at St John’s Church) are presenting a celebration of the music of Ralph Vaughan Williams as folk song collector and composer.
Jenny said: “The lyrical quality of his music shows to great advantage in the combination of voice and organ."
There will be organ solos, unaccompanied folk song and gems of both his sacred and secular repertoire which Jenny and Michael will perform together.
Each concert in the series starts at 11.45am, and entry is free with a retiring collection, which this year will go towards renewal of the church lighting.
The next concert will take place on August 9, when talented youngsters from Whitby’s Colebrooke Academy will perform variety show.
