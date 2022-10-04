East Riding Crematorium raises thousands for charity by recycling metal from deceased

The Crematorium and Memorial Group (CMG), which is part of Dignity plc, made a £5,000 donation to Andy’s Man Club due to East Rising Crematorium participating in a nationwide metal recycling scheme, which sees metals that have been recovered from the deceased during the cremation process recycled, with the consent of bereaved families.

Materials can include metal hips and joints, and all profits are donated to charity.

A spokesperson for Andy’s Man Club – a men's suicide prevention charity, said: “We are hugely grateful for the donation of vital funds from East Riding Crematorium.



"As a donation-led charity, any funds raised are vital to the day-to-day operations of Andy’s Man Club and in ensuring that our groups can run on a Monday night – and help us as we look to expand and grow our presence nationwide

“The majority of venues used for Andy’s Man Club are donated to us free of charge, but for the few that incur a cost, these donations are key to keeping venues open.

"In addition, all our groups receive refreshments and snacks during the sessions, the cost for this is managed through donations.

Jonathan Spalding, Business Leader at East Riding Crematorium, said: “We are delighted to help fund Andy’s Man Club’s vital activities to ensure that people in our local communities receive the support they need when they need it most.