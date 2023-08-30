Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Arts Development Team, the East Riding Youth Dance programme returns in September for a new term.

East Riding Youth Dance (ERYD) is a council run community dance programme within the East Riding for young people aged 8-18, taking place in Bridlington, Beverley and Withernsea.

The programme consists of 10-week terms where participants work closely with professional dance artists, providing a platform for those with little or no previous background in dance to have a fun, energetic and engaging experience.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can try a range of dance styles including contemporary and street dance, whilst developing their creative technique and dance skills.

One of the highlights of the programme is its annual platform event, the biggest youth dance platform in the area, where participants can showcase their development across the sessions and perform an original dance piece on stage in front of an audience.

One parent of an East Riding Youth Dance Platform participant said “East Riding Youth Dance is an amazing thing and really does give everyone the chance to be included and just celebrate dance for what it is”

Sessions take place at Bridlington Spa for 8-16-year-olds, with the autumn term starting week beginning September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions cost £5 per week or £40 if paying for the 10-week term in advance. The programme aims to be inclusive of all young people.

If the cost of East Riding Youth Dance sessions will prevent your child from being able to attend, email: [email protected].