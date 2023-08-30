News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

East Riding Youth Dance returns to Bridlington this September

East Riding Youth Dance is set to return in September for a new term, offering young people an opportunity to learn new dances and to build their confidence.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:18 BST
Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Arts Development Team, the East Riding Youth Dance programme returns in September for a new term.Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Arts Development Team, the East Riding Youth Dance programme returns in September for a new term.
Run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Arts Development Team, the East Riding Youth Dance programme returns in September for a new term.

East Riding Youth Dance (ERYD) is a council run community dance programme within the East Riding for young people aged 8-18, taking place in Bridlington, Beverley and Withernsea.

The programme consists of 10-week terms where participants work closely with professional dance artists, providing a platform for those with little or no previous background in dance to have a fun, energetic and engaging experience.

Read More
Be prepared to be scared at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Hallowee...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Participants can try a range of dance styles including contemporary and street dance, whilst developing their creative technique and dance skills.

Most Popular

One of the highlights of the programme is its annual platform event, the biggest youth dance platform in the area, where participants can showcase their development across the sessions and perform an original dance piece on stage in front of an audience.

One parent of an East Riding Youth Dance Platform participant said “East Riding Youth Dance is an amazing thing and really does give everyone the chance to be included and just celebrate dance for what it is”

Sessions take place at Bridlington Spa for 8-16-year-olds, with the autumn term starting week beginning September 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sessions cost £5 per week or £40 if paying for the 10-week term in advance. The programme aims to be inclusive of all young people.

If the cost of East Riding Youth Dance sessions will prevent your child from being able to attend, email: [email protected].

Visit www.eryd.co.uk for more information.

Related topics:BridlingtonParticipantsEast RidingBridlington Spa