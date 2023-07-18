East Whitby Academy hosts new drama class with Colebrooke Productions
The class is aimed at developing the confidence of the youngsters in the school and has been extremely successful.
Chris said: “Musical theatre and drama is a fantastic way to improve children's vocal technique, self confidence and helps to spark their imagination and creativity.
"I think in the current digital age, imagination and creativity is more important than ever to keep alive.”
In the sessions so far, the children have explored various accents, characterisation, improvisation, scripted work and lots of drama games.
The registered performing arts school Colebrooke Productions currently offers UCAS Points and OFQUAL regulated examinations with links and qualifications through various dance and theatrical societies.
Both Colebrooke Productions and East Whitby Academy recently held workshops hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor.
“I hope that more schools will follow the examples set by East Whitby Academy, it’s a fantastic thing they are doing for their young people and a great promotion of the importance of the arts,” said Chris.
"Fyling Hall School has also recently worked with Colebrooke Productions to learn the Strictly Come Dancing style of dance where great fun was had by all.
“The teachers at the schools we’ve worked with are a credit to the profession."
Colebrooke Productions is currently in discussion with other schools about bringing drama into primary age and making it accessible for all.
“The results in the children's confidence speak for themselves,” added Chris.