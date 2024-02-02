East Yorkshire gallery curator is specially selected to pursue research project and become member of prestigious group

Beverley Art Gallery Curator Hannah Willetts has been selected as a member of the Emerging Curators Group 2024.

The Emerging Curators Group (ECG) is a supportive forum for the next generation of curators in the UK, enabling peers to come together and share experiences and thinking around curating British art.

The British Art Network awards bursary funding to fifteen emerging curators each year. The Network aims to connect the group with expertise in the field of British art through a variety of events and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the group, Ms Willetts will take part in a series of workshops between January and September, both online and in person, and has been awarded funding to pursue her personal research.

Ms Willetts research question is: ‘What role can a local authority Art Gallery play in a town community? Exploring ways of creating an active space for engagement with a collection and exhibition programme’.

Ms Willetts said: “In my research, I’m looking to capture the playfulness and enthusiastic participation I've seen from our visitors here at Beverley Art Gallery and translate it into meaningful activities and engagement with art. This research will shape and feed into a new collection display and the future exhibition programme at the gallery.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Congratulations to Hannah on this well-deserved and highly prestigious accolade! I am very much looking forward to seeing the fruits of her research reflected in the future programme at Beverley Art Gallery!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad