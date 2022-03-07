East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight shows solidarity with Ukraine

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight.

The campaign, an initiative of the Speaker of the House of Commons, is encouraging MPs to express their strong backing and solidarity with Ukraine by sending a message of support following the unprovoked invasion by Russia.

Sir Greg said he welcomed the UK sanctions on Russia targeted at their government and its supporters.

He said: “We must stand up to Mr Putin and those who prop up his rotten regime. Effective sanctions will help to ‘tighten the noose’ around Putin’s administration.

“I am urging the Government to go further and faster with economic restrictions.

“Whilst we do not wish to engage in any military conflict, we should leave no stone unturned in cutting off the supply of money and resources that could be used to support this barbarous and illegal invasion.