East Yorkshire MP’s call for targeted action to tackle the NHS ambulance service crisis

The motion calls on the Government to report response times by postcode and to tackle the factors contributing to the current problems. It highlights that the problems are acute in rural and coastal areas.

Sir Greg said: “The NHS has been stretched to its limits these last few years with Covid-19 cases and the impact that this has had on hospital capacity. Everyone is enormously grateful for our hard-working NHS staff. However, it cannot make sense for ambulances to be out of action for hours on end because they are waiting in queues to pass patients over to hospitals, so I am calling for action.”