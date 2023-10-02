Eastfield campaigners call for support to build skatepark on derelict school site

Campaigners in Eastfield are urging people to sign their petition to change the former Overdale School site into a skatepark.

Campaigners in the area are asking for North Yorkshire Council to consider building a skatepark on the former Overdale School site, on Hawthorn Walk in Eastfield, to provide a recreational space for local people.

The potential revival of the skatepark, named Phoenix Skatepark, could replace the former skatepark that was at Pinder School.

Carol Smith, Secretary of the Eastfield Resident's Association, stated: "The community has encountered many roadblocks because it couldn't find the right site. We have had this site carefully examined - it is the perfect location for the skatepark. With fundraising efforts underway, we are confident that this long-cherished dream can become a reality."

Overdale School moved to a new site in July 2021 and since then, the old building has been empty, but there were hopes it could be turned into a community venue. Last year, the site was hit the headlines after a huge blaze.

Dorothy Bullock, Chair of the Eastfield Resident's Association, commented: "The derelict school site has been an eyesore ever since the fire in February 2022. By transforming it into a skatepark, we will be giving back to the community and providing young people with much-needed fun and engaging activities. The area will look all the better for having it."

The campaign to establish the Phoenix Skatepark on the former Overdale school site has gained the support of local skater, Ryan Swain, who expressed his encouragement, "Skating is in Eastfield's DNA, and it's time to put it back on the national skate map.

"The passionate community behind this project will ensure its success, and this skatepark is exactly what young people in Eastfield deserve - the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"I can't wait to see what future skaters come out of Eastfield, perhaps even competing in national competitions. This skatepark will open limitless possibilities for the next generation of skaters in the area.".

Campaigners say that the Eastfield community seeks the backing of the public and local authority to bring back the skatepark and empower their young skaters with a space to flourish and express themselves.