Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Show 2025 - here's when it takes place

Chairman of the the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society Graeme Watson inspects the gooseberries. Picture by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

Show-goers can once again look forward to the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country as growers battle it out in a bid to land the silverware.

The Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show is held on the first Tuesday in August each year by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society.

Gooseberry growers travel from across the country to attend the show in a bid to take the coveted title of Champion Berry.

Last year, the fine weather saw plenty of people in attendance to discover who won, including ITV weather presenter Ross Hutchinson who filed a piece for the local news.

Judges weighing the gooseberries. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme.

The 224th show will be held on Tuesday August 5 at Egton Manor.

It is free to attend and open to the public from 2pm.

Eskuleles will be performing in the afternoon from 4.30pm and the prize-giving will take place at 6pm.

Berries must be with the judges by midday at the latest.

In 2023, the show was topped off by the presence of true ‘gardening royalty’ with Monty Don in attendance, as he was filming a new series, Monty Don’s British Gardens.