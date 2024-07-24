Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society Show - here's where and when it's taking place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society is preparing to host the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country, established in 1800.

Last year, 2023, saw a great show, topped off by the presence of TV presenter Monty Don, who was filming a new series, Monty Don’s British Gardens and presented prizes to the winners.

Ian Woodcock, secretary of Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, said last year’s show, had been well received by those in attendance.

He said: “A great day was had by all, and to top it off the show was graced with the presence of gardening ‘Royalty’ Monty Don who was at the show to film for a new series he is making.”

Monty Don is pictured filming at the gooseberry show held by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society.

This year’s event – the 223rd - takes place on Tuesday August 6, at Egton Manor, with berries on show between 2.30pm and 5pm, live music from 5pm and the presentation at 6pm.