Entries invited for the 116th Farndale Show

Sheep judging at Farndale Show

It has never been easier to enter Farndale Show which takes place on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).

Schedules for the show are now available, so it’s time to start thinking about entries.

Speaking on behalf of Farndale Show, James Thurtell said: “If you’ve never entered before we always welcome new exhibitors.

“There are classes for all, including agriculture, horticulture, equestrian, baking, arts, crafts and lots for children, even that pot plant you’ve been cherishing.

Stunning entries in the flower tent

“It is easier than ever to enter this years show as we have introduced online entries: https://itsplainsailing.com/org/farndale or come along in person to our entry evening between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday July 31 at Farndale Village Hall, Church Houses, Farndale.

“Of course, you can still pick up your schedule from many local outlets, request from one our secretary [email protected] or download the schedule and entry forms from our website farndalesshow.org.uk and enter by post. Entries close on Saturday 9th August.”

This year, a number of new classes have been introduced at the show, including a Horse or Pony Concours d’Elegance, three new rabbit classes, a new cavy class and two new dahlia classes.

There is also a children’s decorated cake class and a men-only cake class in the highly contested baking section, and children can now enter a Lego model.

Photography classes for 2025 include “Landscape featuring a gate”, “A Night Scene”, “Woodland Study”, “Wild and Free (UK wildlife in natural habitat)”, “Ready, Steady, SHOW”, “Panoramic Seascape”, and for under 16s “Summertime Fun”.

However, strict restrictions due to Avian Flu mean that the committee has had to take the difficult decision to once again cancel the Waterfowl and Poultry section.

Attractions at this year’s show include Tailwagger Dog Display Team, Commondale Wool Spinners and Moorside Alpacas, alongside the ever-popular Ryedale Tug-o-war competition and Hobby Horse Racing.

Yorkshire TV vet Peter Wright proved a popular choice as pet dog judge last year, so the committee has again invited him back for this year’s show.

The show is a traditional Dales show in a spectacular setting and is always a great day out for the whole family.