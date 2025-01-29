EU challenge over sandeel fisheries ban in the North Sea 'risks pushing puffins and other declining seabird species closer to extinction'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPB is hoping that an EU challenge to overturn a sandeel fisheries ban in the North Sea will be withdrawn as it looks to secure the future of endangered seabirds – including at the impressive colonies at its Bempton Cliffs site.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March 2024, the UK and Scottish governments closed industrial sandeel fisheries in the North Sea and all Scottish waters following years of campaigning by the RSPB.

However, the EU has challenged the ban during a three-day hearing of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is arguing the ban exceeds what is necessary for conservation and causes disproportionate harm to EU member states, in particular Denmark – the country with the biggest sandeel fishing fleet.

Atlantic puffin Fratercula arctica, adult with sandeels, Skomer Island, Wales.

This is the first time the dispute settlement mechanism of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement has been tested.

The RSPB says the EU will push declining seabird species including puffins and kittiwakes closer to extinction from Great Britain if the sandeel fisheries closure is overturned.

Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, said: “The EU’s attempt to get this closure overturned risks pushing puffins and other declining seabird species even closer to extinction from Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The UK and Scottish governments have rightly thrown their weight behind defending it but the EU must step back from the brink and focus on upholding its own obligations to protect and restore marine ecosystems.

Danish trawler fishing for sandeels with gannets & kittiwakes. picture: Chris Gomersall.

“Unsustainable fishing, disease and the impacts of climate change are just some of the growing list of pressures seabirds face.

"If the EU succeeds in its cynical bid, this closure will be far from the only thing left dead in the water.”

Dave O’Hara, senior site manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, said: “We have campaigned for years for this legislation which is key to the health of the sea off Bridlington and our nation’s seabirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sandeels are key to life in the sea and an important food source for our iconic and threatened species of birds that Bridlington and Flamborough are world famous for.

“Puffins, kittiwakes, gannets, and a host of other species as well as dolphins and whales, attract thousands of visitors to this part of the coast.

"Sandeels and a healthy sea put money into the local economy and nature into our lives”.

A decision on the ban is expected in the spring.