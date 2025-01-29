EU challenge over sandeel fisheries ban in the North Sea 'risks pushing puffins and other declining seabird species closer to extinction'
In March 2024, the UK and Scottish governments closed industrial sandeel fisheries in the North Sea and all Scottish waters following years of campaigning by the RSPB.
However, the EU has challenged the ban during a three-day hearing of the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
It is arguing the ban exceeds what is necessary for conservation and causes disproportionate harm to EU member states, in particular Denmark – the country with the biggest sandeel fishing fleet.
This is the first time the dispute settlement mechanism of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement has been tested.
The RSPB says the EU will push declining seabird species including puffins and kittiwakes closer to extinction from Great Britain if the sandeel fisheries closure is overturned.
Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB, said: “The EU’s attempt to get this closure overturned risks pushing puffins and other declining seabird species even closer to extinction from Great Britain.
"The UK and Scottish governments have rightly thrown their weight behind defending it but the EU must step back from the brink and focus on upholding its own obligations to protect and restore marine ecosystems.
“Unsustainable fishing, disease and the impacts of climate change are just some of the growing list of pressures seabirds face.
"If the EU succeeds in its cynical bid, this closure will be far from the only thing left dead in the water.”
Dave O’Hara, senior site manager at RSPB Bempton Cliffs, said: “We have campaigned for years for this legislation which is key to the health of the sea off Bridlington and our nation’s seabirds.
"Sandeels are key to life in the sea and an important food source for our iconic and threatened species of birds that Bridlington and Flamborough are world famous for.
“Puffins, kittiwakes, gannets, and a host of other species as well as dolphins and whales, attract thousands of visitors to this part of the coast.
"Sandeels and a healthy sea put money into the local economy and nature into our lives”.
A decision on the ban is expected in the spring.
