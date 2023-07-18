The popular 2023 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) will culminate in a breathtaking awards ceremony on Thursday, November 9.

Now in their 13th year, the REYTAs are held in association with the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024 and eligible regional winners will be automatically put forward for judging in the national awards.

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire. Entry is free and easy to complete and can be done online by visiting www.reytas.co.uk

The Puffins Galore! campaign was one of last year’s REYTAs winners. Photo: James Hardisty

Entries must be in by midnight on Wednesday, August 30, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.

Judging will then take place via independent panels and mystery shopping, ahead of a glittering awards ceremony, which this year takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hull on Thursday, November 9.

Councilor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to hear that the REYTAs will return once again in 202.

“These awards hold great significance for Hull and East Yorkshire, as they highlight the exceptional businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to promote our region's fantastic visitor economy.

“This prestigious event not only recognises the hard work and commitment of our tourism industry but also serves as a catalyst for further success. It is through events like these that we showcase Hull and East Yorkshire’s unique charm that help elevate our region as a world class visitor destination.”

The full list of categories for the 2023 REYTAs are: