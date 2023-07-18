News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

'Exceptional' Bridlington businesses have chance to enter tourism awards to highlight their hard work and success

The awards that recognise the region’s best, brightest, most successful, and innovative tourism businesses are making a welcome return.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST

The popular 2023 Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs) will culminate in a breathtaking awards ceremony on Thursday, November 9.

Now in their 13th year, the REYTAs are held in association with the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2024 and eligible regional winners will be automatically put forward for judging in the national awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The REYTAs are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire. Entry is free and easy to complete and can be done online by visiting www.reytas.co.uk

The Puffins Galore! campaign was one of last year’s REYTAs winners. Photo: James HardistyThe Puffins Galore! campaign was one of last year’s REYTAs winners. Photo: James Hardisty
The Puffins Galore! campaign was one of last year’s REYTAs winners. Photo: James Hardisty
Most Popular

Entries must be in by midnight on Wednesday, August 30, after which a shortlist of finalists will be drawn up.

Judging will then take place via independent panels and mystery shopping, ahead of a glittering awards ceremony, which this year takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hull on Thursday, November 9.

Councilor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It is fantastic to hear that the REYTAs will return once again in 202.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These awards hold great significance for Hull and East Yorkshire, as they highlight the exceptional businesses and individuals who go above and beyond to promote our region's fantastic visitor economy.

“This prestigious event not only recognises the hard work and commitment of our tourism industry but also serves as a catalyst for further success. It is through events like these that we showcase Hull and East Yorkshire’s unique charm that help elevate our region as a world class visitor destination.”

The full list of categories for the 2023 REYTAs are:

B&B and Guest House of the Year; Business Events Venue of the Year; Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park; Remarkable Cuppa; Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award; Hotel of the Year; Local Producer Award; New Tourism Business Award; Pub of the Year; Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award; Remarkable Restaurant; Self Catering: Accommodation of the Year; Tourism Event; Visitor Attraction of the Year; and East Yorkshire Passion Award.

For more about East Yorkshire businesses- here are 23 of the top restaurants in and around Bridlington

Related topics:East YorkshireBridlington