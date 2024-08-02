'Excited, if a little daunted' - next Suffragan Bishop of Whitby announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The appointment of Rev Barry Hill as the Suffragan Bishop of Whitby has been approved by His Majesty the King, following the retirement of the Right Rev Paul Ferguson.

The Bishop of Whitby holds a particular responsibility for the care of the people, parishes and clergy in the Archdeaconry of Cleveland, which stretches from Thirsk, north to Middlesbrough, along the coast to Whitby and south to Pickering.

Barry said: “I’m excited, if a little daunted to be taking on the role.

"I am conscious of following someone of great faith, wisdom, and generosity of spirit in Bishop Paul and am looking forward to serving parishes and working with colleagues in helping us see more of how God is at work across our communities.

The Rev Barry Hill, Bishop of Whitby.

"After 20 years, it will be hard leaving the parishes and people of Leicester Diocese whom I have grown to love very deeply, but I am excited by what God no doubt has in store across the beautiful diversity of the archdeaconry of Cleveland and the wider diocese, especially as we seek to grow younger and more diverse.”

Barry is a passionate supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion, enjoys cooking and musical theatre, and is learning to roller skate.

Archbishop Stephen added: “Barry will bring huge energy to work and ministry with children, young people, families, and schools.”

Additionally, the Bishop of Whitby will lead the Diocese of York's priority of Growing Younger and More Diverse, ensuring this is understood and woven into the whole diocesan mission and ministry, and will serve as Chair of the Board of Education with particular care for the 121 Church of England schools in the Diocese.