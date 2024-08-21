Exclusive evening viewing of Whitby Lasses exhibition at Whitby Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a year which saw Whitby Women become a byword for voters who would influence the outcome of a general election, Whitby Museum has been celebrating Our Lasses – Inspirational Women of Whitby in a special exhibition highlighting the town’s women from St Hild through to Beth Mead.

The museum, based at Pannett Park, is now inviting members of the public to join them in celebrating Our Lasses for an exclusive evening viewing of the museum and exhibition with a complimentary drink and talk on Friday October 4, at 6pm.

The museum will be welcoming special guest speaker Jill Liddington.

An historian passionate about Votes for Women, Jill’s publications include: Rebel Girls: their fight for the vote and several books based around the Anne Lister Diaries, the basis for the Gentleman Jack TV series.

The Our Lasses exhibition of Whitby women is running at Whitby Museum.

From August 1908, a horse-drawn suffragist caravan wended its way to the coast of rural North Riding.

Its first stop was the remote fishing port of Whitby.

Discover the details of this remarkable tour with Jill and find out how suffrage campaigners took their message across Yorkshire – to Whitby.

Doors open at 6pm with a chance to take a look around the museum and the Our Lasses: Inspirational Women of Whitby exhibition.

Tickets £15 or £12 to members of Whitby Literary and Philosophical Society.

Ticket price includes a glass of wine.

Book stall and book signing, proceeds to the museum.

Visit whitbymuseum.merlintickets.co.uk – pre-booking essential.

The exhibition runs until December 1.

Visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk to find out how you can support the museum by becoming a member – and get advance notice of events and special discounts.