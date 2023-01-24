Last year, the library service secured funding from the Arts Council and the Dialect and Heritage Project to run a series of workshops with hard to reach residents.

With added funding from the county council, it totalled £12,000.

The Ey Up! Project involved young people, military veterans and those with mental health issues.

The new Ey Up! exhibition at Selby library which was unveiled by library staff and those who took part in the sessions.

Library staff worked with one of these audiences and a single artist over four weekly workshops – and now you can see the exhibitions for yourself at Scarborough library.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Greg White, said: “We have received great feedback from those who took part in the sessions as well as the artists.

"It offered a chance to celebrate Yorkshire’s rich dialects and increase awareness of local history.

“We have been very impressed with the amount of work that has gone into the exhibitions.

"It’s another new project that our libraries have been involved with which has encouraged new visitors through the doors.”

Scarborough library held workshops with participants from the Mencap charity led by print artist Dawn Brooks while rap artist James Koppert worked with young people in the Scarborough area.

The exhibitions will be on display until the end of February.

