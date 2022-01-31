Fabulous Fundraising! East Ayton is Yorkshire’s highest Marie Curie fundraising SPAR store

Staff at East Ayton SPAR with a cheque for £4,194

The service station and SPAR store on the busy A170 near Scarborough has raised £4,194.74 for the charity since March 2017.

The celebrations at East Ayton are part of a wider £500,000 fundraising milestone achieved by Preston-based James Hall & Co. Ltd which owns and services the Manor Garage Service Station.

The second and third highest achieving SPAR stores in Yorkshire were also on the Yorkshire coast, with the SPAR stores at Stakesby and Sleights raising £3,591.79 and £3,049.10 for Marie Curie, respectively.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside yellow donation boxes within stores, James Hall & Co. Ltd supports Marie Curie through a number of initiatives.

These include the charity’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal in March and the National Day of Reflection (23 March).

The company also donates a penny to Marie Curie from the sale of every SPAR sandwich sold in one of the 600 SPAR stores it services in Northern England.

Jon Kemp, Assistant Store Manager at Manor Garage Service Station, said: “This is an amazing amount of money to raise for an amazing charity, and I’m thrilled that we have been able to play our part here at Manor Garage.

“Our loyal, local customers here in the village of East Ayton are the bread and butter of our fundraising drive in-store with their contributions to the Marie Curie collection boxes.

Niels Dekkers, Retail Development Director at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “The £500,000 milestone for Marie Curie is a huge achievement for our company, and it is a very proud moment for James Hall & Co. Ltd.

"Marie Curie provide an incredible end of life care service and we are delighted to be able to support this invaluable work.